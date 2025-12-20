Bowen Yang Bids ‘SNL’ Farewell in Emotional Instagram: ‘Most of All I Loved the People’

Bowen Yang will appear in his final episode as a regular cast member of “Saturday Night Live” this evening. In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, he wrote that “most of all I loved the people,” while working on the show.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people,” Yang’s message reads. “I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile.”

“I’m grateful for every minute of my time there. I learned about myself (bad with wigs). I learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot),” he continued. “I learned that human error can be nothing but correct. I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”

Yang then listed out everyone who has helped him the most. “Thank you to every single person who showed up there: friends and coworkers and audiences and hosts. Thank you Celeste, Sudi, Will, Alison, Julio, Fran, Drez, Bulla, Marty, John, Ben, Jimmy, Ceara, Deetch, Jake, Asha, Jack, Auguste, tucker, Kent, Streeter, James, Alex, Jasmine, Gary, and Billy for writing with me. Thank you to every cast member for making me laugh and cry. To Liz and don. Tom, Jodi, Louie, Eamon. Gena, Chris, Eddie. The crews, the pages. And to Audrey, Jameson, Cassandra and Chris for the fastest, funnest quick-changes in all of showbiz. Thank you to Ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way i could imagine.”

He continued, “Thank you to Lorne for the job. For the standard. And for bringing everyone at work together. They all care deeply about people in the room, any room, enjoying themselves. I can’t believe I was ever included in that.”

“The show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, but sh—-t, I hope I am. ❤️🌃⌛️🎥,” he concluded.

News of Yang’s midseason departure came as a surprise Friday. NBC declined to comment at the time, and a representative for Yang did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Yang is one of several cast members who recently departed the show. The list includes Heidi Gardner as well as Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim.

Yang, who joined the show’s cast after one season as a writer, earned five Emmy nominations in his time on the show, four for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and one for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.