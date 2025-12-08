Kate Winslet Was Once Shocked by Eminem’s ‘Personal Grooming’ Request on ‘SNL’

Kate Winslet was shocked when Eminem came up to her with an unexpected “personal grooming” request.

While on “The Graham Norton Show,” Winslet recounted her time hosting “Saturday Night Live” back in 2004 while Eminem was the musical guest. The two had a very candid conversation that ended with the rapper asking her to shave his bottom.

“This is a story I’ve never, ever told,” Winslet said. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom. There’s always like a poo, bum theme when I’m on the show. Well, he did, he said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like what? I’m not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly.”

Winslet’s press rounds for “Avatar: Fire and Ash” have produced a number of risqué stories. When she was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back in November she remembered meeting King Charles back in 1996. As she recalled, the outfit she wore to the “Sense and Sensibility” premiere was a bit sheer for the surprise meeting with British royalty.

“Thank God I had worn a coat because as he is making his way towards me, I’m like, ‘Nipples, nipples, nipples, oh my God!” she said. “And someone just went, ‘Coat!’ and I went, ‘Your Majesty!’ basically covering myself in a cape.”

Winslet is reprising her role as Ronal in the new James Cameron film after joining the franchise in 2022’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The film drops in theaters on December 19.