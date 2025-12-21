‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard to Host First ‘SNL’ of 2026

Things are getting strange when “Saturday Night Live” returns in 2026. “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard will host the first show of the year, with musical guest A$AP Rocky.

The news was announced during the NBC show’s Christmas episode on Saturday, ahead of the series finale of “Stranger Things” on Dec. 31.

The January show will mark Wolfhard’s first time hosting, though he has his own history with “SNL.” Wolfhard had a small role in “Saturday Night” last year. The film chronicled the hour and a half leading up to the very first episode of “SNL,” and Wolfhard appeared as an NBC page who was desperately attempting to get people into the audience.

In an interview with People magazine last year, Wolfhard jumped at the idea of hosting “SNL” in real life, saying he’d love to put his own take on the Underground Rock Festival sketch, which starred Jason Sudeikis and Nasim Pedrad.

“They were hosts of this terrible metal festival, and they would do themed commercials announcing the lineup,” Wolfhard said at the time. “I was watching that recently and I thought it was so funny because it’s just an excuse to basically name a bunch of random bands. I think that sketch would be really funny to bring back.”

Wolfhard also said at the time that his ideal musical guest would be “an indie rock band or a ’90s alt band.” Of course, A$AP Rocky is a rapper.

By the time Wolfhard’s episode comes around, “Stranger Things” will have dropped its final batch of episodes on Netflix. The series will wrap at 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 31.