‘Fire Country’ Showrunner to Exit at the End of Season 4

Tia Napolitano will pivot to focus on the development of other projects

"Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano and star, co-creator Max Theiriot. (CBS)

“Fire Country” showrunner Tia Napolitano will depart the series at the conclusion of Season 4, TheWrap has learned.

Creators Max Thieriot and executive producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater will remain with the CBS drama series.

“Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe,” Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country,” Napolitano said. “All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

