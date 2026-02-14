James Van Der Beek’s Brother Mourns Late ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Actor: ‘Thank You For Living Your Life With Me’

James Van Der Beek’s brother Jared shared a moving tribute Saturday to the late actor, who died last week. In his length post shared on Instagram, Jared wrote in part, “Thank you for living your life with me.”

“There’s a special bond that exists between brothers and two days ago, that physical bond was broken,” Jared began. “I now know why people call it heartbreak when you lose someone close to you.”

“There is a feeling of devastation and pain that runs so deep in the heart, I didn’t know it would hurt so badly. He was my person, the one I went to for any and all things. I’ve looked up to him since I was born. He has never failed to be there for me whenever I needed him,” he continued.

“It has been wonderful reading and seeing how he touched so many lives not because of something he did, but because of who he was. He shared with an open heart and with his wise soul. As painful as this pain deep in the heart is, the healing has already begun with all the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. I truly thank all of you have taken the time to reach out, letting me know that you’re there.”

“The community of people who were intimately involved in his passing were nothing short of amazing,” Jared also wrote. “Thank you to everyone known and unknown who helped his transition be as beautiful as possible.”

He then directly addressed his brother. “James, I already miss your physical being and your words of wisdom over the phone. Yet, I also feel your presence so strongly and I know you will continue to be guiding me. Thank you for living your life with me. I love you.”

James died Wednesday at age 48. His wife Kimberly shared the news on Instagram. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,” she wrote. “For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek had publicly been battling colorectal cancer since November 2024 following his initial diagnosis in August 2023.