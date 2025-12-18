Tubi Debuts New Series ‘Speed’ From Kinigra Deon | Exclusive

Tubi has launched a new series from Kinigra Deon, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “Speed” is available to watch on the streamer as of Thursday and was created in collaboration with the creator acceleration company Spotter.

“Speed” follows rival street-racing crews as they battle for dominance where power is defined by speed and loyalty. But when a corrupt mayor manipulates the underground scene, longtime enemies are forced to make an uneasy alliance so they can survive. The series is written, directed and produced by Deon, a creator who has 5.6 million subscribers on YouTube and over 14 million followers across social media, and represents a creative expansion for her as she moves more into long-form scripted content.

“As creators continue to build massive, highly engaged audiences, we see an enormous opportunity to help them bring original IP to streaming platforms,” said Aaron DeBevoise, CEO of Spotter. “‘Speed’ is a strong example of how Spotter serves as the connective tissue between creators, platforms, brands and production partners, bringing creator-led stories to a wider audience.”

“Tubi viewers are showing strong demand for creator-led series that feel original, culturally relevant and built with them in mind,” said Rich Bloom, general manager of creator programs and executive vice president of business development at Tubi. “Projects like ‘Speed’ showcase how we’re supporting creators not just as one-off collaborators but as long-term storytellers with unique perspectives. We’re proud to offer a platform where creators have the freedom to go bold, reach new audiences and fully own their creative vision — and partners like Spotter help us deliver on that promise at scale.”

The series also comes on the heels of a major career announcement for Deon. She will direct, write and star in one of the four creator-made films Tubi will launch in the coming months as part of its deal with Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat. “Sundown” is a thriller that follows a group of Black college students that take a wrong turn at the wrong hour of the day, finding themselves in the middle of a hostile town. Spotter will also co-produce the film.

Deon was one of the first creators to join the streamer’s Tubi for Creators program, which was announced in June. Spotter has supported Tubi’s creator initiatives, collaborating with the streamer to bring Rock Squad’s (4.6 million YouTube subscribers) first original scripted series to the platform. Spotter also has additional projects in development for Tubi.