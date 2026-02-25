MrBeast Editor Banned From Kalshi for Insider Trading Using Intel on the Creator

An editor for MrBeast was disciplined and fined Wednesday for alleged insider trading on Kalshi, the popular predictive market app that allows users to bet on everyday happenings.

Artem Kaptur is accused of using proprietary information on MrBeast gathered during his time working for YouTube’s biggest creator to make approximately $4,000 in favorable bets. Kalshi said in a notice of disciplinary action filed Wednesday that he is banned from using the betting service for two years and fined $20,397.58. The service also reported Kaptur to federal regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, for insider trading.

Beast Industries opened an independent investigation into the matter on Wednesday, TheWrap has learned.

“The Kalshi Disciplinary Committee found that in August and September 2025, Kaptur violated the above rules in event contract markets related to a YouTube channel,” the notice reads. “Specifically, the Committee found reasonable cause to conclude Kaptur traded while employed by or legally affiliated with a Source Agency for ‘Mr. Beast’ contracts, and that he traded on material, non-public information he obtained because of this employment.”

Kalshi also concluded that Kaptur “failed to cooperate with the investigation” ahead of Wednesday’s action.

In addition to launching an independent internal investigation, a spokesperson for Beast Industries emphasized a “no tolerance” policy f0r employees and “Beast Games” contestants betting on MrBeast-related topics using platforms like Kalshi.

“We have a longstanding policy in place against employees using proprietary company information which safeguards the highest standards and ethics throughout our organization,” the spokesperson said, flagging that guardrails against insider trading were being developed before this incident with Kaptur.

“With regard to this particular matter, we’ve already initiated an independent investigation as part of our overall ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of our workplace and trust with our global audiences,” the spokesperson said.

Beast Industry alleged, however, that Kalshi did not share its findings against Kaptur until releasing Wednesday’s disciplinary action. Future efforts, the spokesperson said, should ideally happen collaboratively.

“We welcome Kalshi — and hopefully others in the space — also taking this issue seriously, but it only works if they are willing to communicate their findings, so we’re hopeful they’ll be more open to that in the future.”

NPR first reported the news.