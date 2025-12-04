CNBC Strikes Deal With Kalshi for Real-Time Prediction Data

CNBC is teaming up with Kalshi to bring real-time prediction data across the business news outlet’s TV and digital channels, including programs such as “Squawk Box” and “Fast Money,” and will feature a Kalshi ticker on some on-air segments. The multi-year deal will begin in 2026, the network announced on Thursday.

“Prediction markets are rapidly shaping how investors and business leaders think about important events,” KC Sullivan, President of CNBC, said in a statement. “Kalshi’s data will serve as a powerful complement to CNBC’s reporting and help people stay better informed about the world around them.”

Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour described the partnership as “the next evolution: moving from data about what’s happening now, to real-time forecasts about what’s happening next.”

The deal comes as CNN also struck a partnership with Kalshi, signaling that what’s happening in prediction markets may increasingly filter into news coverage. Launched in 2018, Kalshi, which allows user to bet on politics, sports, and cultural events, reached an $11 billion valuation this week.

In other Versant news, CNBC announced plans to grow its CNBC Pro service with additional features and MS Now will launch a direct-to-consumer product in Summer 2026. The goal, according to the company, is for the future MS Now offering to serve as a hub for the network’s progressive fans.