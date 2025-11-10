MS NOW Strikes AccuWeather Deal for Forecast Reports and Data

As MS NOW comes into full view next week, it’ll do so with its own weather reports.

The cable network has struck a partnership with AccuWeather for access to its weather forecasts, data and crew of meteorologists to bolster its weather coverage. MS NOW has also hired CBS News weather analyst David Parkinson as a senior weather and elections data analyst and San Diego-based reporter Moses Small as a climate reporter.

“Our network’s mission – embodied through our new name MS NOW, My Source for News, Opinion, and the World – is to bring our viewers the most-trusted news that they care about,” MS NOW Senior Vice President of Newsgathering Scott Matthews said in a Monday statement. “We know, at a moment of unprecedented weather events, that AccuWeather will bring top-quality data and reporting to our audiences.”

“AccuWeather is proud to be the Preferred Weather Provider for Versant, which further enhances AccuWeather’s core mission to save lives, protect property, and help people and businesses make the best weather-impacted decisions,” AccuWeather CEO Steven R. Smith added. “AccuWeather’s forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy from its expert meteorologists will now reach millions more people with this multi-year deal on many new platforms.”

Weather reports will be seen daily on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” and CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” among other shows. The networks will have access to all of AccuWeather’s video library and editorial feed, while AccuWeather will offer tailored graphic packages for the network.

It’s the latest partnership the cable network has struck since expanding its newsgathering operation as it separates from NBC News. Sky News in the U.K. is also set to bolster their international coverage.



