NBC Gives Pilot Order to Josh Safran Law Enforcement Drama ‘Protection’

NBC is expanding its drama slate. The network has given a pilot order to “Protection,” an upcoming series from “Gossip Girl” and “Quantico” producer Joshua Safran, TheWrap has learned. Journalist Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector (“Grand Hotel”) will serve as non-writing executive producers for the project.

“When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin,” a logline for the series reads. “Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, for NBC.

This news comes shortly after the network announced it ordered a pilot for “The Rockford Files.” Mike Daniels, known for his work on “Sons of Anarchy,” will write and executive produce the reboot of the 1970s NBC classic.

Both shows are part of a larger strategy on NBC’s part, which plans to return to the traditional pilot season. The network aims to order as many as three to four drama pilots and two to three comedy pilots for the new season. This is in sharp contrast to how television has operated in recent years, which often involves networks and streamers giving straight-to-series orders or even ordering multiple seasons before a first episode is produced.

In addition to “The Rockford Files” and “Protection,” NBC has given a pilot commitment to a PI comedy from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and EP Luke Del Tredici.