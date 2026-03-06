‘Outlander’ Season 8 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

In the eighth and final season of “Outlander” Jamie and Claire must face one last battle that could seal Jamie’s fate forever.

“Outlander,” which was inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books and premiered over 10 years ago, will officially close the book on the long-running adventures of Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan served as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Check out how to watch below.

When does “Outlander” Season 8 come out?

“Outlander” Season 8 comes out on Starz Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

When do new episodes air?

After its Season 8 premiere on March 6, new episodes will air weekly on Fridays.

Will it be streaming?

Yes, Season 8 of “Outlander” will be available to stream weekly via the Starz app at 12 a.m. EST. Prime Video and Hulu subscribers can watch with a Starz add-on.

“Outlander” Season 8 episode release schedule:

There will be 10 episodes in the final season of “Outlander.” The series finale airs on May 15. Check out the episode release schedule below:

Season 8, Episode 1: “Soul of a Rebel” — Friday, March 6

Season 8, Episode 2: “Prophecies” – Friday, March 13,

Season 8, Episode 3: “Abies Fraseri” – Friday, March 20

Season 8, Episode 4: “Muskets, Liberty, and Sauerkraut” Friday – March 27

Season 8, Episode 5: “Send for the Devil” – Friday, April 3

Season 8, Episode 6: “Blessed Are the Merciful” – Friday, April 10

Season 8, Episode 7: “Evidence of Things Not Seen” – Friday, April 24

Season 8, Episode 8: “A Bit of Time” – Friday, April 24

Season 8, Episode 9: “Pharos” – Friday, May 1

Season 8, Episode 10: “And the World Was All Around Us” – Friday, May 8

Are more episodes on the way?

Nope. Season 8 of “Outlander” wraps up the show for the last time.

What is Season 8 of “Outlander” about?

Here’s the description of “Outlander” Season 8, per Starz:

“As Season 8 begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Carla Woodcock, Joey Phillips, Florrie May Wilkinson, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, Gary Lamont, Turlough Convery, Ben Lambert and Charles Aitken.

Watch the trailer: