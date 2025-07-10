The ‘Outlander’ Story Expands in First ‘Blood of My Blood’ Prequel Trailer

While the eighth and final season of “Outlander” still doesn’t have an air date quite yet, its prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is less than a month away.

Starz dropped the first trailer for the standalone series on Thursday, giving fans a look at Claire’s parents played by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, as well as Jamie’s in Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy.

“‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways,” Starz teased.

The network further stated that “BOMB” will be welcoming to viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, “while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of ‘Outlander’ and offering new perspectives that will change what viewers of the original series think they know.”

The 10-episode first season will also star Tony Curran, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, Rory Alexander and Conor MacNeill. Plus, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer, with fellow EPs Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg. Sony Pictures Television produced.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” premieres Aug. 8 on Starz’s platforms.