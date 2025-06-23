‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Starz

Starz is doubling down on their commitment to the “Outlander” franchise.

The network has granted an early Season 2 renewal to “Outlander” prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” ahead of its August premiere, Starz announced Monday. Production on Season 2 begins Monday in Scotland, on the same stages where “Outlander” filmed for the past decade.

Set in the “Outlander” universe, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” follows the love stories of the parents of Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire — Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), respectively.

The news comes months ahead of the series premiere of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which debuts Friday, August 8. New episodes of the prequel series will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the Starz app as well as all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into ‘Outlander: Blood of my Blood’ has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in Season 2,” showrunner and EP Matthew B. Roberts said in a statement. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

“The world of ‘Outlander’ has captivated audiences with its sweeping storytelling and unforgettable characters. With ‘Blood of my Blood,’ we’ve expanded the universe in a way that honors the original, while charting bold new territory,” Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said. “Fans—longtime and new—will be drawn to the powerful love stories at the heart of this next chapter, and we’re proud to continue building on the franchise’s legacy with Matt and our longtime-partners at Sony who have worked tirelessly to make Outlander the global phenomenon it has become.”

The new series follows the two fated couples in the battlefields of World War I and the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, respectively, as they defy forces that seek to tear them apart, according to the official logline. While the new series features new cast and characters, it will also provide fans with origin stories for their favorite “Outlander” characters.

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” also stars Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford and Conor MacNeill.

Roberts serves as showrunner and executive produces the show, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, alongside EPs Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg.