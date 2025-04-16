‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Sets August Premiere Date, Shares Intimate New Art of Its 2 Couples

The highly anticipated “Outlander” prequel finally has a premiere date. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will air on Starz on Aug. 8, 2025.

Centered around the parents of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp, “Blood of My Blood” takes place across two timelines: the battlefields of World War I and the Highlands of 18th century Scotland. It will follow the budding romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) as well as the one between Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

In addition to this premiere date, Starz also released new key art featuring both of the series’ main couples. Check out the images below:

Key art for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Photo Credit: Starz)

Key art for “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Photo Credit: Starz)

New episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and at 9 p.m. ET/PT in Canada. Episodes will also be available to watch on the Starz app as well as all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, “Blood of My Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

“Blood of My Blood” is showrun by Matthew B. Roberts, who also serves as the series’ executive producer. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also executive produce the project. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Based on the books of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, the original “Outlander” first premiered in 2014. That story about an English World War II military nurse in Scotland who is transported to 1743 quickly became one of the most popular shows in the history of the network. “Outlander” is set to end with Season 8, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date.