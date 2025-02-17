‘Bridgerton’ vs. ‘Outlander’: Which Period Romance Claims the Streaming Crown? | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

The mega-hit series are neck-and-neck in subscriber revenue, per Parrot Analytics data

Parrot Analytics Logo
The image is split into two scenes. On the left, a couple is dressed in Regency-era attire, with the woman in a lavender dress adorned with pearls and the man in a dark suit with a boutonniere. The background suggests an elegant interior setting. On the right, a couple is dressed in 18th-century clothing; the woman wears a teal coat, and the man wears a gray coat over a vest and cravat. They are outdoors, with a rustic backdrop.
"Bridgerton" and "Outlander" (Netflix / Starz)

It is a tight race between Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and Starz’s “Outlander” in the battle to be the most valuable period romance of the streaming era. Since “Bridgerton” premiered on Netflix at the end of 2020, these two shows have been closely matched in terms of how much streaming revenue they have delivered for platforms around the world according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics model.

“Outlander” has been a steady performer, delivering a consistent stream of reliable subscriber revenue for platforms where it is available, despite notoriously long gaps of time between seasons (“Droughtlander”). While “Bridgerton” got a later start, it has generated large amounts of subscriber revenue in bursts around new season releases, consistent with Netflix’s binge-release strategy.  

Notably, as a Netflix original, every dollar of subscriber revenue generated by “Bridgerton” has contributed to Netflix’s top line, whereas “Outlander” has been available on multiple platforms at different times around the world, allowing many different companies to cash in on the popularity of this series from STARZ.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments