‘Bridgerton’ vs. ‘Outlander’: Which Period Romance Claims the Streaming Crown? | Chart

It is a tight race between Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and Starz’s “Outlander” in the battle to be the most valuable period romance of the streaming era. Since “Bridgerton” premiered on Netflix at the end of 2020, these two shows have been closely matched in terms of how much streaming revenue they have delivered for platforms around the world according to Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics model.

“Outlander” has been a steady performer, delivering a consistent stream of reliable subscriber revenue for platforms where it is available, despite notoriously long gaps of time between seasons (“Droughtlander”). While “Bridgerton” got a later start, it has generated large amounts of subscriber revenue in bursts around new season releases, consistent with Netflix’s binge-release strategy.

Notably, as a Netflix original, every dollar of subscriber revenue generated by “Bridgerton” has contributed to Netflix’s top line, whereas “Outlander” has been available on multiple platforms at different times around the world, allowing many different companies to cash in on the popularity of this series from STARZ.