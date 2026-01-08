‘Percy Jackson’ Scores Strong Season 2 Launch With 508 Million Minutes, ‘Pluribus’ Makes Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Debut

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians” scored a strong Season 2 launch viewership as it landed as the No. 5 most-watched streaming show during the week of Dec. 8, ahead of “Pluribus,” which made its Nielsen top 10 streaming debut.

As Disney dropped the first two episodes of “Percy Jackson” Season 2 on Wednesday, Dec. 10, the series tallied up 508 million minutes viewed during the week, with the new episodes accounting for 52% of the weekly viewing total.

“Percy Jackson” soared ahead of “Mayor of Kingstown,” which earned 443 million viewing minutes on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, as well as “The Beast in Me” and “Absentia,” which scored 430 million viewing minutes and 415 million viewing minutes on Netflix, respectively.

“Pluribus,” on the other hand, made its Nielsen streaming chart debut during the week of Dec. 8, which coincided with the release of its seventh episode, with 360 million minutes streamed on Apple TV, coming in at the No. 9 spot on the streaming originals list, ahead of Netflix’s “Ripple.”

The Nielsen debut for “Pluribus” comes nearly two months after Apple TV touted the show as scoring the biggest global drama series launch the streamer has ever seen, breaking the record previously held by “Severance” Season 2.

The debuts were overshadowed by “Stranger Things,” which continued to dominate the Nielsen streaming and overall chart in the third week since the debut of Season 5, Volume 1. “Stranger Things” tallied up an impressive 3.02 billion minutes this week, maintaining its No. 1 spot on the list for the fifth consecutive week.

While no title could come close to the massive streaming audience brought in by “Stranger Things,” both Diddy documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” and “Landman” were the closest contenders. “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” scored 1.60 billion minutes as the No. 2 most-watched streaming program of the week while “Landman” took the No. 3 spot with 1.52 billion minutes, replicating last week’s top three spots. “Landman” was the only title out of the three to see a week-over-week increase thanks to its weekly release schedule, with this week up 1.47 billion minutes over the previous week.

The No. 4 spot on the overall streaming list went to Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” which debuted on Netflix on Friday Dec. 12 after a short theatrical window. The movie scored 1.31 billion minutes in its opening weekend on Netflix, becoming the week’s No. 1 streamed movie.