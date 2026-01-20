Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Joins Fox News as Political Analyst

Reince Priebus, former White House Chief of Staff, will join the Fox News desk as a political analyst Tuesday night, making his broadcast debut with Sean Hannity.

Priebus was President Trump’s chief of staff in 2017, the shortest tenure in history after just six months for a non-temporary appointee. He now holds roles on Trump’s intelligence advisory and oversight boards and serves as president of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and chairman of Michael Best Strategies.

At Fox News Media the politician will appear across all platforms, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and Fox Nation, to name a few.

The political analyst has deep ties to the Republican party. He served as the chairman of the 2024 Republican National Convention host committee, chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2011 to 2017 and chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin 2007 to 2011.

In 2023, Preibus was a fellow at the USC Center for the Political Future. Outside of politics, he is an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and is a member of the LA28 Olympic Board.

Fox News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month. The conservative-leaning network scored roughly 4.4 million viewers in the 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. hour on Saturday during its coverage of the Venezuela strike alone when anchor Bret Baier spearheaded coverage.