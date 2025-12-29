Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Sons Justin and Christian to Tell All in New Docuseries

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons Justin and Christian are speaking out with a new docuseries produced by the Zeus Network slated to premiere in 2026.

A trailer posted to Instagram shows the pair staring blankly at a TV screen as reporters can be heard asking them questions about Comb’s sex trafficking trial. It then flashes various headlines as the pair slowly turn to each other.

The video jumps to them staring at a screen watching old footage of the Combs family entering and exiting court, as well as federal agents standing outside their homes during the March 2024 raids. The trailer ends with Justin receiving an incoming call from New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix, where Combs is currently serving out his 50-month sentence.

The latest docuseries comes as Combs was the subject of Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” a four-episode docuseries executive produced by 50 Cent. It also comes as Combs’ lawyers continues to appeal for his release from prison. Last week, the disgraced rapper’s attorneys urged a New York federal appeals court to either shorten or lighten his sentence following his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

In addition to Justin and Christian, Combs has five other kids: Quincy, Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie and Love Sean. Quincy, Christian, D’Lila and Jessie are the children of the late Kim Porter, Justin is the son of Misa Hylton, Chance is the daughter of Sarah Chapman and Love is the daughter of Dana Tran.

