Seth Meyers told Fox News to stop complaining about Donald Trump’s cratering approval ratings — especially when the president offends the majority of Americans every day.

On Thursday, the “Late Night” host discussed Trump’s consistently declining approval numbers, saying they’ve hit their “lowest point ever” in recent polls, despite how Fox News seemingly tries to buffer the truth with “world-class denial.”

“Even Fox’s own polling shows Trump struggling,” Meyers said. “In fact, the numbers for Trump were so bad, the anchors were complaining as they were reading them.”

The NBC late night host then cut to a clip of “Fox & Friends” where the panel was sharing their thoughts on Trump’s numbers. One of the panelists stated Trump’s rating for border security should be bumped up from 51% to 90%, crime/public safety should be 80% instead of 47% and that foreign policy should be 80% as well.

Meyers doesn’t think Trump will ever see that high of a number during his second term in the White House.

“Dude, let me explain something to you: He’s never going to get 80% on anything because he treats 50% of the country like s–t 100% of the time — but good luck,” Meyers asserted. “Good luck with your new strategy of yelling at voters for not being nicer to the president.”

He added: “You sound like an angry parent defending a birthday clown who showed up to the party drunk”

The audience immediately approved of Meyers’ remarks with applause.

“This is the same network that said voters were being unfair to Trump by giving him bad marks on the economy he promised to fix on day one,” Meyers continued.

