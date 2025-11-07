Seth Meyers Warns Trump ‘Is Going Full Biden’ Soon | Video

As President Trump continues to insist “we have the greatest economy right now,” amid soaring prices and millions out of work due to the government shutdown, Seth Meyers has a warning for voters. The NBC host is pretty sure that Trump “is going full Biden” pretty soon.

Throughout his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers picked apart how Tuesday’s midterm elections went so wrong for Trump and the Republican party. The host was particularly delighted by Trump’s regular claim that New Jersey loves him, only to be statistically proven wrong. But, Meyers noted that Trump’s failure really comes down to one thing.

“Here’s the thing, man, you can lie about immigration, you can lie about the stock market. You can even lie about what wars you’ve ended, because most Americans will say, ‘I didn’t even know Thailand and Finland were at war’, but you can’t lie about the prices people see with their own eyes at the grocery store,” Meyers said.

“Trump now finds himself in the same position Joe Biden was in for four years, insisting the economy is actually awesome, even though no one agrees with him,” he added.

To prove his point, Meyers then played a clip of Trump saying “We have the greatest economy right now, a lot of people don’t see that.” Watching that, Meyers came to his realization.

“Oh my god, he’s going full Biden,” the host joked. “Soon he’s going to start saying things like, ‘listen up jack,’ and ‘I’m not kidding around,’ or wandering aimlessly away from world leaders while everyone around him just watches and tries to figure out where he’s going, and, oh my God, look at him!”

Indeed, Meyers had a clip ready of Trump wandering down a hallway at a recent event, seemingly zoned out.

“Oh my God, he’s lost! It’s happening!” Meyers exclaimed. “What’s next? Is he going to start going full Biden and reminiscing about the good old days?”

And yes, Meyers had another clip ready of the president doing exactly that, looking back on his McDonald’s and garbage truck stunts during his campaign. Once that finished, the host launched into a hybrid impression of Trump and Biden.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.