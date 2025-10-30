Seth Meyers Figures Out Where Trump’s Dance Moves Came From: ‘He Was in That Movie!’ | Video

President Trump has been dancing up a storm on his trip to Asia, and on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers finally figured out where he recognized Trump’s moves from. According to the NBC host, you just have to look at Trump’s acting career.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on the most recent episode of “Late Night,” Meyers sarcastically called for people to give Trump some grace about indulging in gifts and special treatment in Asia while Americans are struggling to make ends meet during the third government shutdown under a Trump administration, which is approaching record length.

“I, for one, say just let the man have fun!” Meyers joked.

Playing a clip of Trump’s arrival in Malaysia, during which the president did have fun as he danced with onlookers, Meyers realized he’d seen those moves before — but not at any of Trump’s rallies.

“He dances like the inflatable clown Kevin controls from ‘Home Alone 2!’” Meyers exclaimed. “Oh my God, by the way, that’s where he learned those dance moves! He was in that movie!”

Indeed, Trump has a brief cameo in the “Home Alone” sequel. According to director Chris Columbus, the now-president “bullied his way into the movie.” Earlier this year, Columbus admitted it’s become a “curse” for him, and wished he could cut it out without being “sent out of the country.”

From there, Meyers broke out his Trump impression to imagine how the president would talk about his experience on that film.

“‘I was on the set. I was on the set of ‘Home Alone 2,’ and an inflatable clown came up to me, big clown, strong clown,’” Meyers mimicked. “Tears pouring from his plastic eyes down onto his big red nose, and he said to me, he said, ‘Sir…’”

At that, a clip form “Home Alone 2” began playing, in which a recording of Kevin’s uncle screams “Get out of here you nosy little pervert, or I’m gonna slap you silly!”

“‘And I said, ‘so true,”” Meyers finished mimicking.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.