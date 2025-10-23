Seth Meyers Advises Fox News Against Coming for Theater Kids: ‘They Love Attention’ and Will ‘Come for Your Ass’ | Video

After predicting “chaos” at the No Kings protests over the weekend, and even labeling footage of them as such on-air, Fox News dubbed the actual protestors as nothing more than “gray hairs” and “theater kids.” But, on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers warned the hosts against mocking theater kids.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host played a segment from Fox News on the protests, in which host Will Cain said that it may be “tempting … to laugh at these theater kids.” At that, Meyers had some advice, based on his years of experience in the entertainment industry.

“Don’t come for theater kids,” he warned. “They love attention, they know every word to ‘Les Mis,’ and until tech week starts for the winter talent show, they are available to come for your ass.”

During his show, Cain also made fun of the Boomers in the protest crowds, who jokingly dubbed themselves “Grantifa.” And that particular targeting was a bit more confusing to Seth Meyers.

“Fox s–tting on old people is like if Nickelodeon unveiled a new slogan that said ‘Kids are annoying as f–k,’” he joked. “I thought you said they were going to be Antifa Hamas terrorists. Now they’re gray hairs and theater kids?”

The “Late Night” host also got a bit of a chuckle out of other Fox News hosts, as well as Republican politicians, who are rebuffing the idea of President Trump being an authoritarian while also praising his use of authority.

“I feel that this President, for once, has sort of taken up the space of the executive authority,” Emily Compagno said on Tuesday. “And rather than being tepid and timid in the way of executing the mandate of the American people, and the will, he’s actually showing us what that authority looks like.”

“I love that they can both claim he’s not an authoritarian in one breath, and then say ‘He’s showing us what authority looks like,’” Meyers said. “It would be like if she had said ‘And the great thing is, he’s doing it so fast. That’s his style. I guess you could call it fast-ism!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.