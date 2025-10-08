Seth Meyers Laughs at Trump’s Idea of Fox News Being Too Politically Correct | Video

President Trump is once again mad at a TV channel, but this time it’s one of his old favorites: Fox News. According to the president, they’ve started being “too politically correct,” and that concept made Seth Meyers laugh on Tuesday night.

In a social media post over the weekend, Trump complained about Fox News interviewing Democratic senator Mark Kelly, before going on a tirade about the network discussing “fake” polls about his popularity. He also warned that “Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so politically correct!’”

“Yeah, that’s Fox News’ problem,” Seth Meyers said restraining laughter on Tuesday. “Too politically correct. The original name for ‘Fox and Friends’ was ‘Three Dudes and a Broad.’”

The NBC host then made fun of Trump for complaining about media bias at all, considering he and other Republicans have largely dominated news cycles since his reelection.

“Dude, how many times do you have to win before you stop complaining?” Meyers asked. “This is like if the ’92 Dream Team complained about the refs.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers warned Portland to “batten down the hatches,” as the next round of Nobel Prize winners are set to be announced this week. But, Meyers also suggested just giving Trump the award he so craves.

“I know he doesn’t deserve it, but can you just give it to him? It’s all he wants,” Meyers said. “And I honestly think he’ll spend the rest of his life admiring it in the mirror, and we’ll just never see him again.”

As it was Tuesday, Meyers didn’t have a “Closer Look” segment as usual, but he did have another fake press conference with Karoline Leavitt. In it, he used clips of her to make fun of the administration’s attacks on free speech, Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and more.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue and fake press conference in the video above.