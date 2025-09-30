Seth Meyers Suspects Trump Absolutely Believed AI Video of Himself Was Real | Video

President Trump, who regularly shares AI-generated images and videos on social media, shared an AI-generated video of himself this week, touting a new promise based on a popular QAnon conspiracy theory. He has since deleted the video, but Seth Meyers is pretty certain the president thought it was real footage of himself.

The video depicted a Fox News segment that never happened, in which Trump’s daaughter-in-law Lara Trump introduced a clip of the president promising access to a “medbed” for every American. Though some media pundits surmised that Trump knew he never said this, Meyers disagreed.

“Trump seems like the kind of guy who would watch an AI video of himself and then demand his staff explain why they didn’t tell him about the thing he obviously already knows about,” the NBC host said, launching into his Trump imitation. “‘Do you know how embarrassing it is when I have to hear it from me?’”

“I mean, I’m not sure he’s aware of any of the words he’s saying as he’s saying them,” Meyers continued. “Like last week, when he called the press conference to push a false link between autism and acetaminophen, and when he got to that word in his script, he reacted to it like he accidentally wandered into the international section at the supermarket.”

For those unfamiliar with “medbeds” — Meyers offered a hearty congratulations “on being a sane person” to this group — they are, according to QAnon conspiracy theorists, pieces of “secret healing technology that’s been kept from the public.”

“That’s right, Trump shared a fake video about a secret healing technology called a medbed. And my question is, if medbed exists, why hasn’t Trump used one?” Meyers joked. “You’re going to tell me this pic is post-medbed? Is it possible that he thinks a medbed is a George Foreman grill?”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.