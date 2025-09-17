Seth Meyers Begs Trump to Stop Talking About New White House Ballroom | Video

President Trump once again deflected a reporter’s question this week by touting the new White House ballroom headed into construction, and at this point, Seth Meyers is begging him to stop.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday night, the NBC host called out Trump’s “ludicrously corrupt” crypto deal with the United Arab Emirates, which led to a $2 billion windfall for the president’s family. Meyers wasn’t the only one who had questions about it though; an Australian reporter asked Trump directly this week, “How much wealthier are you now than when you returned to the White House?”

In response, Trump said that his kids are now running his business and making deals, whereas the only deals he’s making are for building buildings. Namely, that he’s building a ballroom that has been needed for 150 years.

“Stop talking about the f–king ballroom,” Meyers said. “No one gives a s–t about the ballroom. Prices are skyrocketing and our freedoms are disappearing all around us, and you’re going on about a ballroom like a fop from ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’”

“You think the farmers in Iowa who voted for you are sitting down for coffee at their local diner saying, ‘Well, the tariffs are killing my business, but at least the White House will finally have a place to hold fancy proms!’” he continued.

Trump didn’t appreciate being asked about his business dealings, though. When the reporter pushed further, the president asked where he was from. When the man answered that he works for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Trump told him, “You are hurting Australia very much right now,” and warned that he’d talk to the Australian Prime Minister about him.

“What a f–king tattletale,” the comedian then scoffed. “Also, you think you’re going to scare an Australian? They live in a country that’s mostly unlivable desert, they have spiders the size of tennis rackets, but he’s shaking in his boots because you’re going to tell on him.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.