‘Home Alone 2’ Director Says Donald Trump Cameo Is a ‘Curse’: ‘I Just Wish It Was Gone’

Chris Columbus called Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2” a curse and joked that if he cut the scene now, Trump would probably have him deported.

The director told the Chronicle that the moment in which the real estate tycoon gives directions to lost tyke Macaulay Culkin at the Plaza Hotel is “an albatross” and that he wishes “it was gone.”

“I can’t cut it,” he told the San Francisco paper. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something,” he said, referencing Trump’s recent wave of deportations.

“Years later, it’s become this curse… It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone,” he continued.

In 2020, Columbus said that Trump, who owned the Plaza Hotel at the time, “bullied” his way into the movie. “We paid the fee [to film at the hotel], but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie,” Columbus told Business Insider.

Columbus intended to cut the scene, until people at the first screening applauded Trump’s appearance. “So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

In 2023, however, Trump insisted that Columbus had “begged” him to be in the movie. “I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!”

Trump went on to say that Columbus assertion that “bullied” him to be in the comedy was untrue. “That cameo helped make the movie a success … Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!” he wrote at the time.