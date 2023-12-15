Merry Christmas, you filthy animals. The time has come for your annual “Home Alone” marathon — but where exactly are those films calling home this holiday season?

In fairness, there are a lot of them to keep track of. Though the series ended in the hearts of most fans with “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” there were actually four more films that came after it. But, only the first two center on Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). After that, new kids and new thieves take the reins.

The good news is, you can find all the “Home Alone” films in one place this year. But, you can also find them elsewhere, if you want to spend some money.

Where can I watch the “Home Alone” movies for free on streaming?

This holiday season, “Home Alone” and its many sequels are available to stream on Disney+. The franchise is part of the platform’s “Holiday Collection,” alongside other classics like “The Santa Clause,” “Jingle All the Way” and more. If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch any of the “Home Alone” movies free of charge.

Official Trailer/Twentieth Century Fox

Where can I watch the “Home Alone” movies if I don’t have Disney+?

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can still find the “Home Alone” movies elsewhere. First and foremost, you can catch the first two movies on Freeform, as part of their annual 25 Days of Christmas programming block. You can also watch the first two movies for free with a subscription to Starz.

“Home Alone 3” is available to stream on both Starz and Disney+, but also on Hulu.

Beyond that, you’ll have to pay for the films. You can find them available to buy or rent across Prime Video, YouTube, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Philo. And, of course, you can also buy them on Blu-ray.

Just make sure you have your microwave mac ‘n cheese ready before you sit down!