Shane Gillis and John McKeever Set Netflix Overall Deal as ‘Tires’ Season 3 Starts Production

Shane Gillis and “Tires” director John McKeever inked a new development deal with Netflix Monday, expanding their reach at the streamer with new films, series and comedy specials.

The team started production on Season 3 of “Tires” Monday in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The series, executive produced Gillis, McKeever and Steve Gerben, will premiere later this year.

“Shane Gillis’ unapologetic comedy and knack for finding humor in everyday life is what sets him apart,” said Tracey Pakosta, vice president of comedy series for Netflix. “With ‘Tires,’ he and John McKeever have turned that same raw, unfiltered energy into a show that feels familiar to many people. We’re excited for our continued partnership which means bringing more of their irreverent comedy to audiences around the world.”

Gillis returns to lead “Tires” alongside Steve Gerben (“Will”), Stavros Halkias (“Dave”), Kilah Fox (“Kilah”) and Chris O’Connor (“Cal”). Guest star Thomas Haden Church (“Phil”) will be bumped up to a series regular following his debut in Season 2.

Since launching in 2024, both seasons of “Tires” earned over 25 million views and spent multiple weeks in the U.S. Top 10 TV list and the global Top 10 English TV list. The series follows Will (Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, as he attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).

“Working with Netflix is great and it’ll be cool to shoot season 3 of ‘Tires’ soon,” Gillis said.

“Netflix has been nothing but creatively supportive of us,” McKeever added. “We have a few projects we’re excited to make under the Dad Sick banner and thankfully, it’s too late for them to back out.”

Gillis and McKeever have been longtime collaborators through their production company Dad Sick. “Tires” is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane’s stand-up special “Beautiful Dogs.” The duo had previously created the comedy sketch series “Gilly and Keeves.”