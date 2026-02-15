Spencer Pratt’s Sister Stephanie Accuses LA Mayoral Candidate of Drug Use and Assault: ‘A Vote for Stupidity’

Reality star Spencer Pratt is not qualified to be mayor of Los Angeles, his sister Stephanie Pratt insisted in a series of messages posted on X Saturday. “Spencer has done great work for the palisades,” she wrote. “But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

In a separate series of messages, Stephanie accused Spencer of assault, of drug use, of getting her on drugs, and of being in a cult.

“At least hire someone with work experience who wasn’t in a cult,” one message reads.

Messages sent to Spencer Pratt’s reps were not immediately returned on Saturday.

“Everyone saying I should support him no matter what,” she wrote in a second message. “Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA.”

In a third she said, “Almost forgot how it all started- he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15. I’ve kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn’t be running LA. Thank you. Amen.”

Stephanie Pratt also implied that Spencer’s mayoral race is an inflated publicity scheme. “He’s just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don’t be fooled,” she wrote in a fourth message.

Spencer announced his intention to run for mayor of Los Angeles in January.

“We’re going to expose the system,” Pratt said to cheers from a crowd at the “They Let Us Burn” event in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “We’re going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”

Spencer and his wife Heidi were among 20 or so Pacific Palisades residents who sued the city of Los Angeles in 2025.

“The Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades as it was planned and constructed,” the lawsuit read. “The system necessarily failed, and this failure was a substantial factor in causing Plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged in this Complaint.”