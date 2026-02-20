‘The Burbs’ Super Bowl Launch Delivers With Nearly 1 Billion Viewing Minutes in 11 Days

“The ‘Burbs” has been enjoying a strong streaming launch following its post-Super Bowl debut, with the Keke Palmer-led series reaching nearly 1 billion viewing minutes in 11 days.

Much of that viewership can likely be attributed to viewing after the Feb. 8 Super Bowl, which aligned with the show’s debut. “The ‘Burbs” scored the best Day 1 launch for any new original streaming series in 2026 based on minutes viewed, per Nielsen.

The Peacock series went on to rank as the No. 2 most-watched streaming original series in its first week of availability for the week of Feb. 9, though exact viewing figures from Nielsen are not yet available.

With the strong launch, “The ‘Burbs” ranks as the No. 1 Peacock season of all time in terms of overall reach among all originals over the first nine days on the platform.

Additionally, social content for the series has generated 32 million video views across Peacock’s social accounts. “The ‘Burbs” has been sold to more than 100 territories around the world.

NBCUniversal gave the “The ‘Burbs” the coveted post-Super Bowl slot that has launched series like CBS’ “Tracker” to astronomical debuts, but rather than air “The ‘Burbs,” which is a Peacock series, on NBC, NBCUniversal debuted the series on Peacock following the game, giving it a strong streaming debut.

Both the Super Bowl and the series premiere of “The ‘Burbs” were intended to drive viewers to Peacock as the streamer aired the Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star game as part of what NBCUniversal dubs Legendary February.

The strategy paid off for Peacock, with the big game and post-game debut of “The Burbs” boosting the streamer to reach its best day ever in terms of both reach and hours streamed, with “The ‘Burbs” scoring the biggest premiere day for a Peacock original ever.

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and creator, writer and EP Celeste Hughey, “The ‘Burbs” stars Palmer, who also serves as an EP, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch and Kapil Talwalkar.