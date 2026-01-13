‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ Drama Series in the Works at Sky

A series adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” is in the works. The eight-part series will be a Sky original.

The reimagining will take place in the present while staying true to Larsson’s beloved Millennium novels. Production will begin in the spring of 2026 in Lithuania. Casting for the project has not yet been announced.

Steve Lightfoot (“Behind Her Eyes,” “The Punisher”) and Angela LaManna (“The Punisher,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) will write and executive produce the show. Left Bank Pictures, which was previously responsible for “The Crown” and “Dept Q,” will produce. Other executive producers include Andy Harries, Charlotte Moore and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures and Sam Hoyle for Sky.

As for distribution, the series will be available on Sky in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Sony Pictures Television will handle international distribution. Pre-sale efforts are already underway in the U.S.

This is a bit of a reunion for Sony as Sony Pictures Entertainment was the studio behind David Fincher’s 2011 masterpiece of the same name. Starring Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander, the movie won an Oscar for Best Film Editing and scored Mara an acting nomination. The movie was also a box office success, earning $239.3 million against a budget of $90 million. Sony then followed that with its less successful 2018 sequel “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” which was directed by Fede Álvarez.

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” was published posthumously in 2005 as the first book in Larsson’s Millennium series. The Millennium novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.