FX Renews ‘The Lowdown’ for Season 2

Ethan Hawke is gonna need some new hats — FX has renewed “The Lowdown” for Season 2. The critically acclaimed drama series from creator Sterlin Harjo will start production on a second season in Tulsa this spring, where the first season was filmed.

Presented like a gritty paperback detective novel, “The Lowdown” follows the exploits of self-described “truthstorian” Lee Raybon, a sometimes-writer and independent bookstore owner who shambles around Tulsa, Oklahoma investigating crimes of the rich and powerful — no matter the cost.

“The Lowdown” is created by Harjo, who executive produces with Garrett Basch, Hawke, Ryan Hawke and Duffy Boudreau. The series is produced by FX Productions with all episodes currently available to stream on Hulu.

Along with Ethan Hawke, Season 1 also starred Keith David and featured guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage and the late Graham Greene.

The first season followed Lee’s latest exposé, a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family, which is immediately followed by the suspicious death of Dale Washberg. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale leaves behind, Lee embarks on a dark journey to uncover the conspiracy underneath.

“The Lowdown” is set to be recognized at this week’s AFI awards as one of the top 10 most outstanding television programs of 2025, and is among the year’s most acclaimed shows, including a spot in TheWrap’s list of the best shows of 2025.

“The Lowdown” is now streaming on Hulu.