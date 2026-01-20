‘The Rip’ Scores Netflix’s Best Film Debut Since ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ With 41.6 Million Views

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s “The Rip” debuted to an impressive audience in its opening weekend, scoring Netflix’s biggest film debut since “Happy Gilmore 2.”

After premiering on the streamer on Jan. 16, “The Rip” scored 41.6 million views in its first three days, marking the biggest opening viewership for a Netflix film since “Happy Gilmore 2,” which debuted with 46.7 million views, the biggest U.S. opening weekend viewership of all-time for a Netflix film.

Viewership for “The Rip” almost doubled that of “People We Meet on Vacation,” which took the No. 2 spot on the film list for the week of Jan. 12. The romantic comedy tallied up 23.3 million views in its second week on the streamer, growing from the 17.2 million views it logged during its debut week, but slipping from the No. 1 spot on the top 10 list.

As Netflix kept the “Stranger Things” train going with “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5,” the documentary scored 8.7 million views in its first week on the streamer, landing in the No. 3 spot on the top 10 film list. It was enough to outpace fan-favorite “KPop Demon Hunters,” which spent its 31st week in the top 10 in the No. 4 spot with 7.3 million views.

On the TV side, “His & Hers” held onto the top spot on the TV list with 29.5 million views, growing from its initial viewership of 19.9 million last week. “His & Hers” was by far the most-watched TV show of the week, with “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” coming in as the No. 2 show with 9.9 million views in its first week.

Next up was limited series “Run Away,” which scored 6.1 million views, as well as “Stranger Things 5,” which scored 5.1 million views in its eighth week on the top 10 list.

“Stranger Things 5” notably moved up to the No. 4 spot on Netflix’s most popular of all time list with 120.1 million views. “Stranger Things 5” now sits behind “Wednesday” with 252.1 million views, “Adolescence” with 142.6 million views and “Stranger Things 4” with 140.7 million views. It’s still possible Season 5 could eclipse Season 4 depending on viewership in the coming weeks.

The debut of the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” has boosted all previous seasons of the sci-fi series into the top 10 in the past several weeks, and this week was no different. Season 4 and Season 3 were the No. 5 and No. 6 most-watched shows during the week with 3.1 million and 3 million views, respectively, while Season 1 came in the No. 7 spot with 2.8 million views and Season 2 took the No. 9 spot with 2.7 million views.