Tony Dokoupil to Kick Off His ‘CBS Evening News’ Run 2 Days Early Amid News of Maduro Capture

Tony Dokoupil will begin his new job at “CBS Evening News” two days earlier than planned, taking the anchor desk Saturday night for a special edition from San Francisco as the network covers the rapidly developing U.S. military action in Venezuela, a person with knowledge of the schedule change told TheWrap.

Dokoupil had been set to debut Monday as part of a new phase for the broadcast that included reporting from cities around the country. The early start was triggered as President Trump announced U.S. military strikes against Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Saturday special edition will broadcast from CBS owned-and-operated station out of San Francisco. The official launch of “CBS Evening News” – with Dokoupil taking the seat once occupied by Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather – will take place Monday from New York.

Dokoupil was expected to begin his tenure with reports from Miami before traveling to other U.S. locations in a venture dubbed “The Live From America Tour,” but that has been put indefinitely on hold.

The broadcast launches amid heightened scrutiny of the network’s editorial direction. In an online message posted last week, Dokoupil said legacy news organizations have at times failed audiences by placing too much emphasis on advocates, academics and elites rather than the average American. CBS also recently released a statement outlining new editorial principles, including a pledge to “love America” without apology.

CBS News is in the early stages of a broader restructuring under editor in chief Bari Weiss, who was installed earlier this year after Paramount acquired The Free Press, the media outlet she founded. Weiss has introduced newsroom-wide meetings, public debates and internal critiques of traditional media practices. Her leadership has drawn increased attention following reports that a completed and vetted “60 Minutes” segment was delayed.

Other networks adjusted weekend lineups to handle the news. Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier appeared on air Saturday, telling “Fox & Friends Weekend” that he was in the middle of booking an interview with Maduro when the raid happened. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joined Ali Velshi. CNN called in Erin Burnett and Wolf Blitzer. NBC News was expected to have Tom Llamas anchor Saturday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News,” according to a person familiar with the plans.

Dokoupil joined CBS News in 2016 and most recently served as a co-host of “CBS Mornings.”

Corbin Bolies contributed reporting to this story.