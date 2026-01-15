‘The Pitt’ Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill Signs With UTA

United Talent Agency signed “The Pitt” creator R. Scott Gemmill for representation in all areas Thursday just in time for the second episode of Season 2.

“Scott is one of television’s most insightful and emotionally resonant storytellers, and ‘The Pitt’ has quickly become a defining drama of this moment,” UTA Vice Chairman Jay Sures said. “We are thrilled to partner with him on this next chapter in his remarkable career.”

Best known for creating the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning medical drama series “The Pitt,” Gemmill also served as a writer and executive producer on the long-running television drama “NCIS: Los Angeles” from 2009 to 2023, writing for all 14 seasons of the series.

“The Pitt” had its Season 2 premiere last week on HBO Max and has already been renewed for a third season, starring Noah Wyle, Katherine La Nasa, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh and Taylor Dearden, among others.

The medical drama won five Emmys at the 2025 awards, including Best Drama. “The Pitt” also took home the top drama series award at the Golden Globes Sunday.

Gemmill notably spent several seasons as an executive producer and writer on “ER,” earning two Emmy Award nominations and even winning a Humanitas Prize for his work on the series. He moved up the ranks at the NBC medical drama from the writer’s room to an executive producer credit from 1999 to 2007.

His other credits include “JAG,” which he served as a producer and writer on from 1995 to 1997; “The Unit;” “Women’s Murder Club;” “Tropical Heat;” “Smith” and “Friday the 13th: The Series.”

He continues to be represented by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.