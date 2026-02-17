Versant Names Jonathan Kott SVP of Government Affairs

Versant has added a new name to its executive slate with Jonathan Kott’s appointment as senior vice president of government affairs.

The political strategist joins the cable spinoff from Capitol Counsel, a bi-partisan federal lobbying firm, where he was a partner.

In his new executive position, Kott will oversee all aspects of Versant’s public policy efforts, managing engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders and collaborating with industry associations, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to support the company’s strategy, according to a memo from Versant’s general counsel Jordan Fasbender.

“Jonathan is a seasoned political strategist and communications leader with more than two decades of experience working across public policy, government, and national affairs,” Fasbender wrote in the memo. “He brings a deep understanding of how policy, media, and stakeholder engagement intersect and shape civic discussion.”

“Jonathan’s experience and perspective will be a strong addition to Versant as we continue to build relationships with policymakers and engage on issues relevant to our business and audiences,” she added.

At Capitol Counsel, Kott advised Fortune 100 and media companies on legislative and regulatory strategies. Before that Kott served as communications director and senior advisor to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He has also served as communications director for Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

Kott will be based in Washington D.C.

Versant’s portfolio, which includes CNBC, MS Now (formerly MSNBC), Oxygen True Crime, Syfy, E!, USA Network and Golf Channel, reached as many as 65 million households as of the end of 2024.

The spinoff planned to focus on creating content for core audiences in news, sports and entertainment, but it will expand its audience through ad-supported (AVOD), paid (SVOD) and free streaming (FAST) offerings, as well as over-the-air distribution and live events. It also said it would look to “strategically grow and expand” its digital platforms business, which includes GolfNow, Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and SportsEngine.