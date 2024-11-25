Menendez Brothers’ Resentencing Hearing Pushed to January to Give Judge, DA Time to Review

Erik and Lyle Menendez virtually appeared in California court on Monday, marking their first public appearance since 1996. However, they’ll have to wait longer than anticipated for their next legal update.

The pair appeared before Judge Michael Jesic via audio only, due to a technical difficulty preventing video display. He determined that next month’s planned resentencing hearing will instead be postponed until Jan. 30 and 31, 2025, according to local reports.

Judge Jesic made the move in order to give himself and Los Angeles District Attorney-elect Nathan Hochman time to review the case and the supposed new evidence (Hochman will be sworn in on Dec. 2). Apart from the usual suspects, 16 people were allowed into the Van Nuys courtroom on Monday, selected by random draw.

Most recently, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week he would not be making any clemency decisions until D.A.-elect Hochman has a chance to do an official review of the case.

“The Governor respects the role of the District Attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman to carry out this responsibility,” Newsom’s office said in a statement to TheWrap. “The Governor will defer to the D.A.-elect’s review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions.”

That update itself came after Hochman explained his point of view on the Menendez Brothers case, particularly how his stance differs from that of outgoing D.A. George Gascón, who recommended resentencing and parole eligibility for the pair in October.

“You’ve really got to get beyond the Netflix documentary,” Hochman told “Good Morning America” earlier in November. “If you decide this case based on just viewing a Netflix documentary, you are doing a disservice to the Menendez brothers, to the victims’ family members, to the public.”

“Part of the problem with the Gascón timing of his decision is there’s a cloud over that credibility. Is it a just decision, or was it a political ploy?” he further questioned. “There will be no cloud over whatever decision I do.”

Lyle and Erik, now 56 and 53 years old, respectively, have been imprisoned since being found guilty of the 1989 double murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. Both were initially given life sentences without the possibility of parole in 1996, the last time they appeared in court.

As all three of the above officials have noted, the renewed public interest in the case can be attributed to Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story,” as well as other similar docuseries out this year.