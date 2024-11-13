Can ‘Monsters’ Have the Same Impact for Menendez Brothers as the #FreeBritney Movement?

If Erik and Lyle Menendez are granted a pardon — or even the possibility of parole — after 35 years in prison, they can thank Ryan Murphy’s “Monsters.”

The recent calls from outgoing Los Angeles D.A. George Gascón, celebrities and the public to free the brothers can be directly attributed to the Netflix series, which portrays the convicted killers in a far more sympathetic light than the media did when they were first arrested and tried. New evidence corroborating the brothers’ accounts of horrific sexual abuse at the hands of their father also strengthen the argument that they should never have received such harsh sentences in the first place.