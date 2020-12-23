mgm

MGM

Is MGM Really for Sale or Just Testing the Market?

by | December 23, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“It’s all-out streaming wars now, and exclusive content is the primary differentiator,” one insider says

Is MGM really for sale, or is the studio just looking to boost its value at a time when disruption has roiled Hollywood?

An insider confirmed that the movie studio, which has a market value of about $5.5 billion, “is in play.” The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news on Monday, reported that MGM has hired Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to launch a formal sale process. But entertainment industry watchers are divided over whether the storied studio will go through with a sale as the streaming competition is at a fever pitch, or is instead looking to increase the perceived value of its individual assets, including the lucrative James Bond franchise.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

AMC Theaters

Can AMC Theatres Survive the Pandemic Without Bankruptcy or Downsizing Theaters?
frank marshall barry gibb bee gees

Telling ‘Bee Gees’ Story Proved ‘Cathartic’ for Barry Gibb, Director Frank Marshall Says
Kid of the Year 2020 Gitanjali Rao

Just 1.4 Million People of Any Age Watched CBS’ ‘Kid of the Year’ Airing
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, CNN's Jake Tapper, Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Trump

Can Cable News Avoid a Ratings Collapse After Trump Leaves?
Monday Night Football Muppets

Miss Pigskin? How NFL Broadcasts Are Catering to Kids
Bridgerton

‘Bridgerton’ Switched Book Characters’ Races for Series – Just Don’t Call the Casting ‘Color Blind’
Home for Holidays

Ratings: CBS’ 22nd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Delivers Coal in Key Demo

What Movies Will Open in Theaters and 7 More Burning Questions for Hollywood in 2021
Swallow

Indie Producers Worry That Warner Bros’ Streaming Move Could Squeeze Them Out
holiday specials 2020

All 27 of Broadcast TV’s 2020 Holiday Specials Ranked by Viewers
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox’s Chargers vs Raiders Game Was Great – Its Ratings Were Not