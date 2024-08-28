Michelle Mendelovitz Exits as Head of Mattel TV Studios

Michelle Mendelovitz has stepped down from her role leading Mattel TV Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Mendelovitz, who joined the toy manufacturer in November 2023, served as head of Mattel TV Studios for just nine months before departing the role. A representative for Mattel did not provide further comment regarding her departure.

During her time leading Mattel’s TV Studios, Mendelovitz was responsible for overseeing the development, production and distribution of Mattel’s slate of TV content across broadcast and streaming globally. She reported to Mattel’s chief franchise officer, Josh Silverman.

Mattel TV Studios recently brought on board Sidney Clifton, Amy Suh and Cory Bennett Lewis as the creative head for animation, the creative head of live action and the head of production, respectively. The trio previously reported to Mendelovitz, whose role is expected to be filled.

Mendelovitz joined Mattel in the wake of the smash success of “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which lead to the toy manufacturing company greenlighting several additional movies and TV series tied to Mattel toys. Mattel’s animated content slate includes projects like Hot Wheels, Barney, Bob the Builder, Polly Pocket, Thomas the Tank Engine, He-Man and Monster High, among others.

Prior to her time at Mattel, Mendelovitz served as head of drama development for Disney’s 20th Television Studios, was a senior creative executive for scripted and unscripted programming at Apple. She also served as vice president of scripted programming for Sony Pictures Television’s drama and comedy division.

“Mattel is a globally revered brand that I’ve always admired for its ability to empower and relate to their audience generation after generation,” Mendelovitz said in a statement upon her appointment to the role. “Taking that bold spirit to speak to themes that impact people’s worlds, while simultaneously entertaining audiences of all ages, is what we are focused on as we grow Mattel Television Studios into an inspiring storytelling home for best-in-class creators.”

