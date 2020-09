Microsoft’s offer to take over U.S. operations of TikTok has been rejected by its parent company, ByteDance, the technology giant said Sunday.

“ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft,” Microsoft said in a statement. “We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests.”

TheWrap has reached out to ByteDance for comment.

