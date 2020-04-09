Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Bows Out With Multi-Year Highs in Key Demo and Total Viewers

Fox wins Wednesday in demo, while NBC takes total viewer crown

| April 9, 2020 @ 9:06 AM Last Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 9:52 AM

Disney/ABC

“Modern Family” ended its 11-year run on Wednesday with its hour-long series finale posting its best numbers in both the key demo and total viewers in more than 2 years.

The series closer drew a 1.6 rating in among adults 18-49, it’s best since the Season 10 premiere in Sept. 2018, and 7.43 million total viewers, the most since 2017. The strong numbers for “Modern Family” boosted Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” revival, which debuted with a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers.

Overall, ABC took second in the demo on Wednesday with a 1.3 rating, while “The Masked Singer” led Fox to the demo win with a 1.6 rating.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer': Kangaroo Chose to Sing 'No Air' Because of an Incorrect Guess From Judges

NBC led among total viewers with 8.58 million and finished third in the demo with a 1.2 rating. “Chicago Med” drew 8.95 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, “Chicago Fire” posted a 1.2 rating and 8.92 million viewers, while “Chicago PD” posted 7.85 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

“Masked Singer” led the night in the demo with a 2.0 rating for Fox, along with 7.7 million viewers. “Lego Masters” followed with a 1.2 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS finished with a 0.9 rating in the demo. “Survivor” posted a 1.5 rating and 7.78 million viewers; “Seal Team” drew a 0.7 rating and 5 million total viewers, while “SWAT” rounded things out with a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

Univision averaged 0.6, followed by Telemundo, 0.4, and The CW, 0.1.

15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)

  • new midseason shows ranked premiere viewers Fox/NBC/CBS/The CW
  • Katy Keene The CW
  • Duncanville Fox
  • Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC NBC
  • Indebted - Season Pilot NBC
  • For Life ABC
  • Outmatched Fox
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1 NBC
  • Deputy Stephen Dorff Fox
  • Tommy CBS
  • Lego Masters Fox
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Fox
  • Broke CBS
  • FBI Most Wanted CBS
1 of 16

Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.

Also Read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE