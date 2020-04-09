“Modern Family” ended its 11-year run on Wednesday with its hour-long series finale posting its best numbers in both the key demo and total viewers in more than 2 years.

The series closer drew a 1.6 rating in among adults 18-49, it’s best since the Season 10 premiere in Sept. 2018, and 7.43 million total viewers, the most since 2017. The strong numbers for “Modern Family” boosted Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” revival, which debuted with a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers.

Overall, ABC took second in the demo on Wednesday with a 1.3 rating, while “The Masked Singer” led Fox to the demo win with a 1.6 rating.

NBC led among total viewers with 8.58 million and finished third in the demo with a 1.2 rating. “Chicago Med” drew 8.95 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, “Chicago Fire” posted a 1.2 rating and 8.92 million viewers, while “Chicago PD” posted 7.85 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

“Masked Singer” led the night in the demo with a 2.0 rating for Fox, along with 7.7 million viewers. “Lego Masters” followed with a 1.2 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS finished with a 0.9 rating in the demo. “Survivor” posted a 1.5 rating and 7.78 million viewers; “Seal Team” drew a 0.7 rating and 5 million total viewers, while “SWAT” rounded things out with a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million viewers.

Univision averaged 0.6, followed by Telemundo, 0.4, and The CW, 0.1.