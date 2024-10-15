Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 3 Casts Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams

Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams have boarded the cast of Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” Season 3, TheWrap has learned.

Metcalf, Hollander and Williams will join Charlie Hunnam, who is set to star in the Netflix anthology series as Ed Gein. Metcalf is set to play Gein’s mother, Augusta, with Hollander starring as Alfred Hitchcock while Williams plays Alma Hitchcock.

While details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps, it’s likely the third installment of “Monster” will center on the notorious killer and grave robber, who went on to serve as inspiration for Norman Bates, the central character in Hitchcock’s 1960 classic film “Psycho.”

Hunnam’s casting as the serial killer was announced in September during an event centered on the second installment in the “Monster” anthology, which focuses on Lyle and Erik Menendez. During the event, Murphy announced that production on Season 3 would begin in October.

Production on the Gein and Hitchcock-centric season comes just a month after the September debut of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” which starred Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Ari Graynor and Nathan Lane. “Monsters” Season 2 debuted as Netflix’s most-watched TV series as it logged 12.3 million views between its debut on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 22.

The inaugural installment of “Monster,” which was titled “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” debuted in September 2022 and starred Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Metcalf is best known for her roles in “Roseanne,” “The Conners,” “Lady Bird” and “Desperately Seeking Susan,” and has also been featured in “Somewhere in Queens,” “Getting On” and “Hacks.”

Hollander recently starred in FX’s “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans” and can be seen in “The White Lotus” Season 2, “About Time” and “Pride & Prejudice.” Williams has been featured in “The Crown,” “The Sixth Sense,” “An Education” and “The Ghost Writer.”

