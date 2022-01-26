Morgan Stevens, Veteran Actor Known for Roles on ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Fame,’ Dies at 70

Actor Morgan Stevens, who played Nick Diamond on “Melrose Place” and teacher David Reardon on NBC’s 1980s series “Fame,” was found dead in his home on Wednesday.

After not seeing Stevens for several days, a neighbor called authorities to do a wellness check. TMZ reports the actor was found in his kitchen, where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspect no foul play and at this time are attributing his death to natural causes according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Stevens was also a regular on the 1987-1988 series “A Year in the Life,” starring Richard Kiley. His other TV appearances include “The Waltons,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Murder One.” His last on-screen role was in a 1999 episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

He was arrested for an alleged DUI in the 1990s and claimed that he was beaten by police, leaving him with a broken nose, fractured cheek, dislocated jaw and nerve damage. He successfully sued and was awarded an out-of-court settlement, according to TMZ.

Stevens was born in 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee.