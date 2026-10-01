Makan Delrahim, Rob Bonta and Hollywood’s Top Execs Talk Shop at TheGrill 2026 | Photos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

TheWrap’s 2026 Grill conference brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment for a day of conversation, connection and plenty of star power.

Held Sept. 30 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, TheGrill 2026 convened more than 300 industry leaders, executives, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss the forces reshaping Hollywood, from AI and streaming to theatrical exhibition, dealmaking and the future of the creator economy.

The day featured conversations with entertainment heavyweights including Paramount’s Chief Legal Office Makan Delrahim, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, filmmakers and producers behind some of the year’s biggest movies and executives from across the media and technology industries.

Take a look inside TheGrill 2026, from the stage to the networking floor and the cocktail reception, in the photos below.