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Makan Delrahim, Rob Bonta and Hollywood’s Top Execs Talk Shop at TheGrill 2026 | Photos

TheGrill 2026: TheWrap hosts its annual business conference as over 300 industry professionals descend on the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood

TheGrill 2026 (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
TheGrill 2026 (Credit: Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
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TheWrap’s 2026 Grill conference brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment for a day of conversation, connection and plenty of star power.

Held Sept. 30 at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, TheGrill 2026 convened more than 300 industry leaders, executives, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss the forces reshaping Hollywood, from AI and streaming to theatrical exhibition, dealmaking and the future of the creator economy.

The day featured conversations with entertainment heavyweights including Paramount’s Chief Legal Office Makan Delrahim, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, filmmakers and producers behind some of the year’s biggest movies and executives from across the media and technology industries.

Take a look inside TheGrill 2026, from the stage to the networking floor and the cocktail reception, in the photos below.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the morning of TheGrill 2026 at the Directors Guild of America.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheGrill attendees check-in at the Directors Guild of America.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Badges were printed out for each attendee at TheGrill with information helping people connect and network.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheGrill attendees chat over breakfast before panel presentations start.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Attendees were treated to some free goodies with check-in including a mini power bank.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Baked goods, fruit and yogurt parfaits were accompanied by a selection of coffees and teas at TheGrill before panels started.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman shares opening remarks at TheGrill 2026.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman

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Sharon Waxman and CEO Shira Lazar share insights from TheWrap’s AI Creator Day in a panel called “The Wrap-Up: What We Learned at AI Creator Day.”

panel (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Jason Robins, CEO & Co-Founder, DraftKings and Harry Sloan, Chairman & CEO, Eagle Equity Partners LLC at the “Prediction Markets and DraftKings: How Trading and Betting Rewrote the Value of an Audience.”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Robins and Harry Sloan

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Robins and Harry Sloan

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta at the “Spotlight: California Attorney General Rob Bonta” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and California Attorney General Rob Bonta at the “Spotlight: California Attorney General Rob Bonta” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Rob Bonta

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Rob Bonta

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General at “Spotlight: California Attorney General Rob Bonta” panel.

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General outside the greenroom at TheGrill.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General and Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Global Entertainment and Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap; Adam Aron, Chairman & CEO, AMC Entertainment; Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Global Entertainment onstage during “The New Box Office Boom: Inside Theatrical’s Best Year Since the Pandemic” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Global Entertainment onstage during “The New Box Office Boom: Inside Theatrical’s Best Year Since the Pandemic” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Adam Aron, Chairman & CEO, AMC Entertainment onstage during “The New Box Office Boom: Inside Theatrical’s Best Year Since the Pandemic” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group onstage during “The New Box Office Boom: Inside Theatrical’s Best Year Since the Pandemic” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Olivia Ferney, Content Creator, Luxury Travel & Event Expert onstage during the “Creator Capital: Navigating the Future of Media presented by City National Bank” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)l

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar onstage during the “Creator Capital: Navigating the Future of Media presented by City National Bank” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kim Larson, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube onstage during the “Creator Capital: Navigating the Future of Media presented by City National Bank” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP, Strategy, AgilLink & Exactuals, Entertainment & Sports Banking, City National Bank onstage during the “Creator Capital: Navigating the Future of Media presented by City National Bank” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, Jo Cronk, Kim Larson, and Olivia Ferney

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Olivia Ferney, Content Creator, Luxury Travel & Event Expert Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar; Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP, Strategy, AgilLink & Exactuals, Entertainment & Sports Banking, City National Bank and Kim Larson, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Roger Cheng, Managing Editor, Business & PRO, TheWrap and Will McIntosh, President, Digital Platforms & Ventures, Versant onstage during “Building Beyond the Core: The New Business of Media”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Roger Cheng and Will McIntosh

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Kevin Goetz, Founder & CEO, Screen Engine/ASI onstage during the “Transforming Audience Insights in the Age of AI” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Todd Terrazas, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot & FBRC.ai at “The Future of Filmmaking: A New Production Model for Hollywood” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Eliza McNitt, Filmmaker, Writer & Director during “The Future of Filmmaking: A New Production Model for Hollywood” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Zada, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Secret Level in “The Future of Filmmaking: A New Production Model for Hollywood” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ori Winokur, Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships, Artlist in “The Future of Filmmaking: A New Production Model for Hollywood” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Todd Terrazas, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot & FBRC.ai; Eliza McNitt, Filmmaker, Writer & Director: Jason Zada, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Secret Level; and Ori Winokur, Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships, Artlist during “The Future of Filmmaking: A New Production Model for Hollywood” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests enjoy lunch at TheGrill.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests network over lunch and attend table discussions with TheWrap’s senior reporters.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Steve Pond, Executive Editor, Awards, TheWrap with attendees discussing Fall Movies.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap at The Creators table during the networking lunch with table topics led by Wrap journalists.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tess Patton, TV Business Reporter, TheWrap discusses Microdramas with attendees during the networking lunch with table topics led by Wrap journalists.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeremy Fuster, Box Office/Labor Reporter, TheWrap in conversation about box office during the networking lunch with table topics led by Wrap journalists.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Roger Cheng, Managing Editor, Business & PRO, TheWrap at the AI table during the networking lunch with table topics led by Wrap journalists.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Drew Taylor, Senior Writer, TheWrap in conversation with attendees about Movie Production during the networking lunch with table topics led by Wrap journalists.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Attendees during the networking lunch with table topics led by Wrap journalists.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ori Winokur, Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships, Artlist and Todd Terrazas, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot & FBRC.ai at the VIP Lunch hosted by Artist.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

VIP Lunch hosted by Artist.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

VIP Lunch hosted by Artist gift bags.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance speak onstage during the “Spotlight: Paramount Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance speaks onstage during the “Spotlight: Paramount Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Makan Delrahim

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance inside the greenroom.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, Sharon Waxman and Yves Bergquist, AI Researcher, Entertainment Technology Center, USC inside the greenroom.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP onstage at “The M&A Gold Rush in Media: Who’s Next?” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Erik Hodge, Partner, Raine onstage at “The M&A Gold Rush in Media: Who’s Next?” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management onstage at “The M&A Gold Rush in Media: Who’s Next?” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Roger Cheng, Managing Editor, Business & PRO, TheWrap; Erik Hodge, Partner Raine; John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP, and Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management onstage at “The M&A Gold Rush in Media: Who’s Next?” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Roger Cheng, Erik Hodge, John Kulback, and Ross Gerber

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Roger Cheng, Erik Hodge, John Kulback, and Ross Gerber

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rameez Tase, Co-Founder & President, Antenna onstage at “The “New” New Fall Season” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rameez Tase

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Networking break during TheGrill 2026.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Networking break during TheGrill 2026 .

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)


David Permut, Producer, “The Invite” & “Being Heumann” and Rachel O’Connor, Producer, “Project Hail Mary” & “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)


Ori Winokur, Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships, Artlist at a networking break during TheGrill 2026.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap and Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal speak onstage at “The Business of Big Moments in a Fragmented Media Landscape” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb and Mark Marshall

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb and Mark Marshall

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Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tess Patton, TV Business Reporter, TheWrap hosts the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jana Winograde, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, aTwist speaks onstage at the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa speaks onstage at the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tess Patton, TV Business Reporter, TheWrap hosts the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

David Oyelowo, Actor, Producer & Director and Mansa Co-Founder speaks onstage at the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guy Shimoni, CEO & Co-Founder, Shortical speaks onstage during the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tess Patton, TV Business Reporter, TheWrap; David Oyelowo, Actor, Producer & Director, Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa; Guy Shimoni, CEO & Co-Founder, Shortical and Jana Winograde, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, aTwist & Founder and CEO, speak onstage during the “Microdramas: Hollywood’s Next Big Story” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Nate Parker, David Oyelowo, Susan Rovner, and Guy Shimoni

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

David Oyelowo, actor, producer & director and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief inside the greenroom.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Photographer Steve Limones, Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa and David Oyelowo, actor, producer & director at TheWrap’s Portrait Studio

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

David Oyelowo, actor, producer & director and David Permut, Producer, “The Invite” & “Being Heumann.”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Inside the greenroom at TheGrill 2026.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Yves Bergquist, AI Researcher, Entertainment Technology Center, USC at the “Zeitgeist Intelligence powered by AI: Finding the Signals in Pop Culture” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Yves Bergquist

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

David Permut, “The Invite” & “Being Heumann” speaks during the “Producers Roundtable” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Josh Peters, producer, “Josephine” speaks onstage during the “Producers Roundtable” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rachel O’Connor, producer, “Project Hail Mary” & “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” speaks during the “Producers Roundtable” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rodrigo Teixeira, producer, “Paper Tiger” speaks onstage during “Producers Roundtable” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America speaks onstage during the “Producers Roundtable” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America; David Permut, Producer, “The Invite” & “Being Heumann”; Josh Peters, Producer, “Josephine”; Rachel O’Connor, Producer, “Project Hail Mary” & “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producer, “Paper Tiger” & “Furies” speak onstage during “Producers Roundtable” panel.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Josh Peters, David Permut, Rachel O’Connor, Susan Sprung, and Rodrigo Teixeira

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman at the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Todd Terrazas, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot & FBRC.ai at the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Emily Vogel, director of programing at networking cocktail reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Scenes from the networking cocktail reception.

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