Rep. Nancy Pelosi, reflecting on the possibility of Democrats reclaiming the House in 2026, acknowledged Monday that impeaching President Trump a third time could be considered if new and serious reasons arose, but insisted there must be legitimate cause and stressed that it is not currently on the Democrats’ agenda.

“If he crosses the border again, but that’s not an incidental thing. You say, ‘We’re going to do that.’ No, there has to be cause. There has to be a reason,” Pelosi explained during an interview with USA Today on Monday.

At the time, Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief questioned if Democrats should be making his third impeachment a priority at all, given the slew of controversial actions he’s made in the White House. Pelosi answered by explaining the process her camp went through to impeach Trump back in 2021, and how the current Senate is complicating the country’s constitutional structure.

“We had to review. This was a very serious, historic thing, and our founders knew that there could be a rogue president and that’s why they put impeachment in the Constitution,” Pelosi explained. “They didn’t know there’d be a rogue president at the same time a rogue Senate that didn’t have the courage to do the right thing.”

At the top of her remarks, Pelosi shared that Trump was the person in charge of impeaching himself while listing Trump’s questionable political moves. But she noted that she’s not here to “talk about the incoherence, the cruelty, the corruption of the current president of the United States.”

“The person most responsible for impeaching President Trump, when I was speaker, was President Trump. He gave us no choice,” Pelosi said. “He crossed the line in his telephone call with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy as one manifestation of his disrespect for the Constitution, his jeopardizing the sanctity of our own elections in our country and the rest of, and then of course, Jan. 6. He can try to change the narrative all he wants, but we will be there to make sure the public knows the truth about Jan. 6 was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States. Then he goes and pardons people who are beating up cops.”

Watch Pelosi’s interview in the clip above.