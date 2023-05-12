NBC has finally released its schedule for the 2023 to 2024 TV season, and this time around new series from Jon Cryer and Tom Hanks are leading the charge alongside network staples. NBC’s fall schedule will include three new scripted series as well as a new night of Big Ten Football.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime” will also officially be returning, though they’re not set to premiere until midseason. According to NBC Chief Research Officer Jeff Bader, “Organized Crime” is currently undergoing a showrunner change and does not currently have a showrunner. “It actually is best for the show to have some time to regroup, and it’ll come on as part of the Thursday lineup later in the season,” Bader told TheWrap.

As for “American Auto,” “Grand Crew” and “Young Rock,” NBC has yet to make a decision about the futures of these series.

All NBC shows will stream the next day on Peacock.

First up for the new series is “Extended Family,” which stars Jon Cryer and follows a divorced couple who has to learn to get along in the midst of this massive life change. When the owner of Jim’s (Cryer) favorite sports team sweeps his ex off her feet, staying amicable becomes a lot more difficult. In addition to Cryer, “Extended Family” stars Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney. Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, George Geyer and Mike O’Malley will executive producer. O’Malley will also write.

Then there’s “Found,” a drama about a public relations specialist who’s dedicated to finding missing people in America. But little does her team know that this everyday hero is hiding a secret of her own. “Found” stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn and Leigh Redman will executive produce alongside Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who will write and executive produce.

Finally, there’s “The Irrational,” a drama based on author Dan Ariely’s “Predictably Irrational.” The series follows a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who takes on cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. The series stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi. Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and David Frankel will executive produce. Arika Lisanne Mittman will write and executive produce.

On the unscripted side, from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the creators of “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet,” in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, comes the 10-part tentpole event series “The Americas,” narrated by Tom Hanks. The series also features music by Hans Zimmer.

Per NBC, “This incomparable project will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas – Earth’s largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles – and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world.”

“The Americas” is executive produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” and “Dynasties”) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Trayce Malachi as Deron in Found (NBC)

Check out the full fall schedule below:

MONDAY

8:00 -10:00 p.m.: “The Voice” Season 24

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Irrational” (Series premiere)

TUESDAY

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Night Court” Season 2

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Extended Family” (Series premiere))

9:00 – 10:0 p.m.: “The Voice”

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Quantum Leap” Season 2

WEDNESDAY

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Chicago Med Season 9

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Chicago Fire” Season 12

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Chicago P.D.” Season 11

THURSDAY

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Law and Order” Season 23

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Law and Order: SVU” Season 25

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Found” (Series premiere))

FRIDAY

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “The Wall”

9:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “Dateline NBC”

SATURDAY

7:00 – 7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Countdown / Notre Dame Pregame (Also live on Peacock)

7:30 – 11:00 p.m.: Big Ten Football / Notre Dame Football(Also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7:00 – 8:20 p.m.: Football in America (Also live on Peacock)

8:20 – 11:00 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Footaball (Also live on Peacock)

Midseason will also mark the returns of “La Brea” and “Magnum P.I.” Additionally, the third and fourth seasons of the hospital drama “Transplant” will air during this time.

But more than anything else, NBC’s midseason will be defined by its unscripted content. Two new competition series — “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series” and “Deal or No Deal Island”, which will feature the biggest prizes in this franchise’s long history — will air midseason. The will join Season 2 of the game show “Password,” which stars Jimmy Fallon and is hosted by Keke Palmer. Midseason will also mark the premiere of “The Americas,” a 10-part event series that will be narrated by actor, producer and writer Tom Hanks with music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

As for the summer, “America’s Got Talent” will return in May, which will also see the debut of “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.” That will be followed in June by Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior” and “LA Fire and Rescue.”

NBC has also picked up a handful of projects as part of the network’s ongoing development cycle. These include comedies “Non-Evil Twin” and “St. Denis Medical,” and dramas “Wolf” as well as an untitled pilot from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. If picked up to series, these projects will premiere later in the 2023-24 season or could roll over to the 2024-25 season.