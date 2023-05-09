As some shows are ending or being canceled, studios are already putting orders in for the 2023 and 2024 broadcast season, including a CBS series starring Kathy Bates. Between the shows that have been halted due to the WGA writers strike and the series that have been tossed out in network reworking, it’s hard to predict how long viewers will get to experience shows. Here’s a list of shows that have been ordered for TV -- for now.
“Matlock” (CBS)
After having a successful career in her youth, the uber-intelligent Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) returns to the workforce at a prestigious law firm where her silent-but-deadly demeanor and quick-witted tactics win cases and take down criminals. The cast includes Skye P. Marshall as “Olympia,” Jason Ritter as “Julian,” David Del Rio as “Billy,” and Leah Lewis as “Sarah.” “Matlock” will be executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will and Bates.
“Poppa’s House” (CBS)
“Poppa’s House” will be a multi-camera series starring Damon Wayans and his biological son Daman Wayans Jr. The series centers in on a legendary radio host named Poppa” (Wayans) whose opinions are being challenged by a new, female on-air host. And in his personal life, Poppa is still tending to his adult son Junior (Wayans Jr.) who is trying to go after his goals while managing life as a husband and father. “Poppa’s House” also stars Essence Atkins, who will play Ivy; and Tetona Jackson, who will play Nina. The series is executive produced by the father-son duo, Kevin Hench and Andy Ackerman.
“Elsbeth” (CBS)
Following Elsbeth Tascioni’s (Carrie Preston) time as a stellar but unconventional attorney in Chicago, she’s embarked on a new a journey as a consultant for the NYPD. The series is based on the character featured in “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” and will be executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King and Liz Glitzier of King Size Productions. “Elsbeth’s” showrunner Jonathan Tolins will also serve as executive producer. The cast includes Preston, Wendell Pierce as “Captain CW Wagner,” Carra Patterson as “Officer Kaya.”