Watch NBC News Reporter’s Touching Reunion With Her Young Son After 49-Day Coronavirus Coverage (Video)

Correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer has been reporting from some of the hardest-hit areas amid the coronavirus crisis

| April 2, 2020 @ 7:02 AM

NBC News correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer reunited Wednesday with her young son after 49 days apart — including a full 14-day quarantine — and the emotional video was shared far and wide.

With work travel, restrictions and quarantine in #China, our family was apart for 49 days,” the China-based journalist wrote on Twitter. “And yes, every one of them was hard — the worry, the decisions, the failed plans, isolation. Our little guy has been brave and resilient… and this was easily the best. hug. ever.”

Also Read: Longtime NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

In the clip she posted, her young son stands outside a fence squealing with excitement to see her as she runs down a driveway wearing, of course, a protective mask. She rushes past workers in full protective gear to crouch down and grab the child in an extended embrace. In a later tweet, she thanks her husband, photojournalist Kevin Frayer, for capturing the entire moment, as well as “the many days and weeks leading up to it,” for her.

When airing the moment on NBC Nightly News later in the day, Lester Holt told viewers it had “touched so many people” within the company.

“Janis has been on the front lines of covering the coronavirus crisis in China and Japan and the U.K. Now, back in China and after a 14-day self-quarantine, she is back with her family and we want to thank her and thanks to all of our correspondents and producers and crews who are working so hard away from their families to bring this global story to you and your families. To Janis, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Holt explained.

Watch the touching video above.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
1 of 17

“Sonic the Hedgehog” joins a list of big films heading to home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE