Ncuti Gatwa Exits ‘Doctor Who’ in Season 14 Finale

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated into Billie Piper — who famously played the Doctor’s companion Rose in earlier seasons of “Doctor Who” — during the show’s season finale on Saturday.

The “Sex Education” star has now departed the role after playing the titular character for two years. “Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. And introducing Billie Piper,” the episode’s end credits read.

Piper also told the BBC that having the chance to “step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse,” while the network noted “just how and why she [Billie Piper] is back remains to be seen.”

“It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse,” Piper added. “But who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Though new Doctors have historically been introduced by regeneration, the BBC has not made it clear if Piper herself will fully be playing a Doctor. As the show’s showrunner and head writer Russell T Davies explained, “Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

Piper’s first stint on the series began in 2005 and she worked alongside Doctors played by Chris Eccleston and David Tennant. Gatwa’s stint on the show was the second shortest to date (Eccleston played the Doctor for one season).

“You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it,” he said in a statement. “There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.”

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have,” Gatwa continued. “I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”